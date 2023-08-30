'It doesn’t make sense' - Alan Kyerematen protests attack on his agent

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has condemned an alleged assault on his campaign coordinator, Ali Zakaria, during the party's recent Super Delegates Conference.



The incident according to him is a case of "total indiscipline and inappropriate behavior" within the party.



Speaking to the media on August 29, 2023, he expressed his surprise at the reported mob assault.



The former Trade and Industry Minister lamented the contrast between the party's avowed values of decency and unity and the misconduct displayed during the said event in the leadership selection process.



He further conveyed his stance against such behavior, emphasizing that it goes against the principles that drew him and others to the NPP in the first place.



"We all joined the NPP because of our commitment to the values of the party. But what is happening clearly shows that this is not what we bargained for after joining the party," Kyerematen stated.



He added, "I'm not going to tolerate this kind of behavior, it doesn't make sense. When we cannot conduct ourselves as a family trying to select a leader in a peaceful and organized manner, how do we intend to be able to do the same kind of process when we have two hundred thousand plus people gathered?"



He urged the NPP leadership not to overlook the occurrence and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.



"Frankly, I am very disturbed about what has happened, and the party must not put a shroud on this kind of incident," he added.



The coordinator for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team in the Northeast region suffered violence during the special delegates conference.



Ali Zakaria was brutally attacked and left hospitalized.



The assault occurred after Ali Zakaria questioned voters publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.



He recounted being outnumbered and caught off guard, becoming the target of aggressive individuals.











