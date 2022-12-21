Issues surrounding youth elections could breed division in NDC – Brogya

Politics of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A contender in the just-ended National Youth Organizer election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi, has warned that issues that characterized the party’s National Youth Organizer election if not immediately resolved could cause division in the party.



Brogya Genfi who narrowly lost to incumbent George Opare Addo is in court to restrain the latter from holding himself as the National Youth Organizer of the party.



Speaking to Starr News, Brogya Genfi said the issues must be resolved now to ensure the needed unity and cohesion in the party to enable the NDC to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic party come the 2024 election.



“… for example, the Eastern Regional Youth election has been annulled, why, because the Regional Youth Organizer is my supporter. Because he’s from the home region of the National Youth Organizer and he’s not supporting him, he’s gone to court to annul the election. That can also breed division and so that must be looked at. So it’s not just about the action I have taken."



He added: “I would love to have an opportunity with the former President(Mahama) for an extensive discussion on the way forward for the party.”



Meanwhile, the NDC at its National Delegates Congress over the weekend defied a court injunction secured by Brogya Genfi and swore in George Opare Addo as its Youth Organiser.