'Issues on my leaked tape not new' – Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The national chairman hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mounted a spirited counteraction against the leaked tape that has gone viral on social media.



In the said leaked tape, the current NDC General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, was heard confessing to some party delegates in the Ashanti Region that the NDC had to contest the 2020 election results in the Supreme Court without the collated results because its Information Technology (IT) system crashed.



According to Mr Asiedu Nketia, what was contained in the leaked tape is no news.



"These are matters I have spoken about from time immemorial as the party’s General Secretary," he forcefully said.



Mr Nketiah defended the content of the tape while speaking on Accra-based TV XYZ and later played on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.



"This is nothing new except the people want to make a political meal out of it," he said.



He warned people who intend to take this tape to town to rethink their decision.



He was of the view there was nothing inside that tape saying "I told the Supreme Court the same thing when I mounted the witness box in the 2020 Election Petition."



"When I was asked about the NDC’s collated results I said I have none, besides, it is not the business of the NDC to collate results," he argued.



"It is the EC’s job to collate results," he said, adding that the NDC can only collate results for its internal purposes.



"We compile results for internal consumption not for the EC and the court's consumption," he said.



He narrated that it was the NDC’s quest to challenge the EC’s collated results because the EC collated multiple results using the wrong procedures.



"Go and check what happened in Techiman South Constituency," he challenged, adding that: "The figures are not consistent."