Israeli investor supports National Cathedral Project with GH¢1 million

LESCO, A leading Israeli infrastructure company, has donated GH¢1 million towards the construction of the National Cathedral project.



The construction company and its Chairman, Ing. Yariv Brosh, on Monday, was led by former Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Dr. Afari Donkor, to present the cheque for GH¢1 million to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat.



He said the company donated the money when the President Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration openly communicated its plan to construct a national cathedral to honour God.



According to him, the donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to communities within any county it operated in.



Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, who received the cheque, expressed gratitude to the company for the kind gesture and also called on other foreign entities to emulate the gesture.



According to the National Cathedral Secretariat, the total amount needed to erect the national cathedral has been revised to $350 million from $250 million.



The Secretariat, in September, revealed that the extra $100 million was expected to be held in an endowment fund to ensure the availability of consistent finances to cater for activities related to the cathedral.



The managers of the project also say they want to put in place measures that will ensure that they do not rely on foreign grants to manage the facility.