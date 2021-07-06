Israeli government to support young women professionals - Ambassador

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Shani Cooper-Zubida, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, has pledged her government’s full support for young women professionals in Ghana’s International Relations ecosystem to enable them to achieve their full potential.



She affirmed her country’s commitment to helping developing countries such as Ghana achieve their potential through investments in human resources to enable them to function fully within the comity of nations.



She made the remarks during a Fireside Chat series organised by the Institute of International Affairs Ghana.



“Each epoch of humanity brings its own challenges. In a world getting increasingly interconnected by globalisation, it’s important for each nation to develop a critical human resource that would enable her to function within this emerging global framework of addressing world problems," she said.



She bemoaned the gender gap in international relations human resources, stressing the necessity for harnessing this critical segment of national resources for development.



“International relation is a vast field of endeavour, which needs a vast pool of resources. Every nation needs to invest its best resources in this endeavour. Leaving out women, who constitute the vast majority of human resources, is not an option," she added.



She, therefore, pledged her mentorship and other forms of support, for the development of the international relations potentials of young Ghanaian women.



Madam Cooper-Zubida said, "Ghana is already making strides in empowering women in the field of international relations. This should inspire the younger generation to yearn for more."



The Ambassador said setting realistic goals and utilising role models were crucial in developing the talents of Ghanaian women in international relations.



“My institution will explore ways to support this quest,” she assured.



The GhIIA Fireside Chat Series is a platform that provides key players in Ghana’s International Affairs landscape an opportunity to share their experiences and reflections on their storied careers with the members of the GhIIA.