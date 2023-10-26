Israeli Ambassador seeks prayers at Cedar Mountain for Israel in the wake of Oct 7 Hamas attack

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The recent visit by the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Shlomit Sufa, to Cedar Mountain Chapel at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region had a significant focus on seeking prayer and support for the people of Israel in the wake of the recent attack by Hamas.



During the visit, Ambassador Sufa worshipped at the chapel and explained the current situation in Israel to the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam.



Ambassador Sufa requested prayer and support for Israel and strongly condemned the attack by Hamas.



She also called for the unconditional release of individuals held hostage.



In response, Rev Stephen Wengam extended the sympathies of the church to Israel and cited Psalm 122:6-8 to emphasise the biblical injunction for Christians to support and pray for the nation of Israel.



He condemned the recent attacks on innocent civilians and abductions and led the congregation in fervent prayers for Israel, the Middle East, and the release of the hostages.



Rev Wengam also advised Israel to exercise restraint in its response to the attacks by Hamas, emphasising the need for a measured approach. He expressed hope that divine intervention would lead to a peaceful and productive resolution and that the Lord would have mercy on those affected.