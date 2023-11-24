Israel does not want Palestine to smell freedom - Ambassador of Palestine to Ghana

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

The Ambassador of Palestine to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has accused Israel of inhibiting the freedom of the Palestinian people.



Speaking in a yet-to-air interview on GhanaWeb TV, with host Daniel Oduro, Alsatarri suggested that Israel has no interest in allowing Palestinians to experience freedom.



He pointed to the absence of the Hamas organization before 1990, asserting that the rise of such entities was a response to the desire for Palestinian independence.



“... Before 1990, there is nothing like Hamas. From 1990, nobody heard about Hamas... They don’t want the Palestinians to smell that freedom. They want to be free...” he stated during the interview.



The comments by Ambassador Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri highlight a long-standing and deeply rooted conflict in the region, with various perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.



