Islamic school chaos: There was no blood on any student – Ambulance Service boss

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Ambulance Service, Sommit Duut, says police officers who responded to the protest at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi did not use live bullets in their attempt to disperse the crowd.



He noted the students rather suffered respiratory distress.



According to him, the response to the police was informed by the conduct of the protesters.



“All that we treated were just difficulty in breathing and people who were exhausted, we didn’t have any bloody situation. They [victims] are doing very well, they are responding to the treatment; all of them are fine. As of now, we’ve not had any negative feedback from the hospital,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.



Meanwhile, the Police in a statement said investigations into the matter have begun.



The Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare is currently on his way to Kumasi to gather first-hand information on the incident.