Islamic scholar calls out Bawumia for failing to fulfil GH₵5000 book buying pledge

Islamic Scholar reveals why he won’t launch a book again



Prominent Islamic scholar, Shiekh Aminu Bamba Al-Fardhi has indicated that he has no intention and motivation of publishing another book.



His reason is that the last time in launched a book in 2020 in Kumasi, the Vice President Dr. Bawumia made a pledge of GH₵5000 but failed to fulfill his promise.



This he says is one of the reasons he has no intention of launching a book.



In a short video on social media, Shiekh Aminu Bamba Al-Fardhi who was addressing his students was responding to a question as to when he intends to launch another book, he said “…Last two years I launched in Kumasi, and the Vice President bought it for GH₵5000, till date I haven’t received the money in my hands. And you want me to launch a book again, no I won’t launch a book again.”



