Islamic scholar bemoans moral decay among Muslim youth

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: GNA

An Islamic Scholar has expressed disgust about the uncontrolled level of moral decadence among Muslim youth in the country.



Dr Abdulai Issaka, a lecturer at the Valley View University, therefore called on Muslim leaders to inculcate the right principles of Islam, invest and build the character of the Muslim youth to make them grow to become national assets and not liabilities.



He regretted that teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, internet scam, and the get-rich-quick syndrome, popularly known as "sakawa" were rife among Muslim youth in Zongo communities.



"Regrettably, most suspected armed robbers bear Islamic names and this is extremely shameful and tarnishes the image of Islam", Alhaji Issaka stated at the opening session of a day's workshop for Muslim leaders in Sunyani.



On the theme "strengthening our Masiid governance-a foundation for the development of the Muslim community", the Bono Regional Office of the Chief Imam organised the workshop attended Imams drawn from the Sunyani Municipality and parts of the region.



It was aimed at enhancing the capacities of the Imams to facilitate efficient and effective service delivery at the various mosques in the region.



Dr Issaka said the ancient image of Islam was gradually declining because of the unhealthy lifestyles of many of the Muslim youth and leaders ought to instill the principles of Islam to transform the zongo youth.



He underlined the importance for Muslims in the country to come together, brainstorm and devise realistic strategies that would help improve particularly on education and health among Muslims.



Dr Issaka expressed discomfort about the high level of poverty in the Zongos, noting that Muslims had equal capacity to build a better society for the youth in their communities.



He implored Muslim leaders to be transparent in whatever they do to build and strengthen the confidence and trust the youth had in them.



Alhaji Imam Baba Seidu, the Deputy Bono Regional Chief Imam expressed disgust at the encroachments on the Muslim Cemetery lands in the Sunyani Municipality and advised estate developers and potential land buyers not to procure lands around the cemetery area.



Alhaji Seidu said Muslims cherished the prevailing peaceful co-existence between them and other religious sects, and called on the public to guard against tendencies that had the potential to mar or disturb the peace of the region.



Alhaji Abdallah Suallah Quandah, the Secretary at the office of the Bono Regional Chief Imam, advised the Imams to take the workshop seriously to acquire knowledge and positive change in the Muslim communities.