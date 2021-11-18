Islamic University doesn’t make you a Shia Muslim-Sumaila Dankwabea

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: GNA

Attending Islamic University which was built by Shia’s does not necessarily make you a Shia, Mr. Ibrahim Sumaila Dankwabea, Public Relations Officer of the Islamic University College of Ghana has said.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema he said the Islamic University College was built with sincerity, service to Allah and humanity as its foundation and the ingredients were necessary for the success of every institution, group of people and individuals.



According to the PRO, “what the Islamic University may do is to open your eyes to the reality and help you sieve truth from lies and propaganda, and expose you to learn the virtue of tolerance and coexistence with your opponents in spite of your differences”.



Mr Dankwabea said “we have Muslims in Methodist University, Pentecost University, Valley View University, but do they become Christians by merely attending a Christian university?



“Why are Muslims not worried about it? What is apparent is that they still remain Muslims, even after being bombarded with subtle evangelism on a regular basis. Apart from this, they learn a thing or two about Christianity as well as tolerance and need to coexist in spite of our differences.”



He said children of prominent Islamic Scholars in Ghana who are not Shia, including Hajj Umar (Imam of Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamaa'ah), have attended Islamic University College in the past but didn't affect their beliefs.



Mr Dankwabea again emphasized that Muslims with Tijaniyya, Ahlus Sunnah, Ahmadiyya backgrounds have attended IUCG and completed without becoming Shia.



“In fact some graduates of IUCG have been fierce and vocal critics of Shia, even while they were still students and after completing. Christians have attended IUCG and remained Christians throughout,” he added



Mr. Dankwabea advised students to pursue their academic career with clean intentions and sincerity (Ikhlas), “without thinking of running others down.



"I firmly believe that those who come with bad intentions and insincerity,

without the desire to please Allah, are doomed to fail even before they begin.



“We must acknowledge that there is enough space for the survival of all of us.

Find your place and carve a niche for yourself and let your intentions be service to Allah and humanity and you will succeed”.



He said Islamic University College, Ghana has come to stay, “in service to Allah and humanity, to make tertiary education accessible to the Muslim community.



“Over the years, it has been on course relative to this mandate. Thousands have graduated from IUCG and are contributing to the development of our Muslim communities and Ghana at large. Many are still in school and thousands are lacing their boots to enroll”.