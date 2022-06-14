Islamic SHS shooting: Sack Dampare - Akufo-Addo told

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei-Akoto has called for the sacking of the Inspector General of Police, IGP George Akuffo Dampare over the alleged firing of tear gas into rioting students by his men.



At least 30 students of Kumasi Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region are reported to have been hospitalised.



Reports say the Islamic SHS school students took to the streets and blocked the roads to protest frequent vehicular accidents in front of their school.



In the past, students have been hit by speeding vehicles plying the Abrepo stretch of the road. The latest accident victim was a teacher of the school who is currently on admission receiving treatment hence the protest.



Reacting to the incident in a post on Twitter, Hon Henry Osei-Akoto indicated that IGP Dampare has supervised a lot more shootings of civilians and armed robbers under his watch citing the case of Nkoranza which involved the police and repeating similar on protesting students today.



He said, "Dampare has supervised the killing of more civilians than armed robbers.



"In Nkoranza, it was a witness of an armed robbery involving the police. Today, Dampare's men have again opened fire on students protesting against accidents in front of their school.



"Sack Dampare now!!!"



Meanwhile, the public affairs directorate of the police says calm has since been restored and that IGP Dampare is expected in the Kumasi to ascertain first-hand information about the incident.



A statement by the police reads "Police managed to disperse the rioting students and calm has since been restored. Some students and some police officers have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.



The Inspector-General of Police is proceeding to Kumasi for a first-hand assessment of the situation.



The police have commenced investigation into the incident and further development will be communicated", the statement added.