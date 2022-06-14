Islamic SHS shooting: 'Police lack crowd control ethics' – Expert

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Executive Director for the African Center for Security, Emmanuel Kutin, says the Police exhibited lack of crowd control ethics in the incident that occurred at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.



The Police allegedly used tear gas to disperse students who were protesting at the Islamic Senior High School at Abrepo in the Ashanti Region on Monday.



Over 25 students reportedly sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital protesting frequent vehicular knockdowns in front of the school.



Students reportedly started the protest from the school campus and proceeded to the main entrance of the school and some of them allegedly pelted stones and other missiles at vehicles that passed in front of the school.



The students reportedly blocked the main Abrepo junction to Barekese road to obstruct vehicular movement.



Media reports suggest that the demonstration was necessitated after a female teacher who was moving out of campus had her vehicle run into by another vehicle on the main road just as she entered the road.



Commenting on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Emmanuel Kutin noted that the Police acted unprofessionally.



According to Emmanuel Kutin, the Police has not learnt anything from similar confrontation like Ejura, Asawase, and Wa.



“Our Police as a Service lack crowd control management ethics. If you see an aggrieved group of people doing something, you don’t use force. Already, something is pushing them to do what they are doing.



In the case of the school, there have been consistent accidents in front of the school, they have complained and nothing has been done about it,” Emmanuel Kutin told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



