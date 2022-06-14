Islamic SHS shooting: 22 students discharged from the hospital - Deputy Education Minister

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The deputy minister of education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour has revealed that 22 out of the 38 students who were hospitalised after collapsing following the shooting incident that occurred at the school have been discharged. According to him, the remaining 16 are still in the hospital responding to treatment and he believes will be discharged soon too.



The minister who expressed joy over how calm had quickly been restored in the school said, the ministry had begun investigating the matter and that there was going to be transparency after the outcome.



He said he was very happy to see the students in high spirits and ready to write the impending examination after he had visited and interacted with the students.



He, however, urged the students to always use the right channels to get their issues addressed other than demonstrating.



The minister also pleaded with the general public and parents to exercise patience and have hope in the ministry as well as assuring that authorities are going to make sure the speed ramps are fixed.



Dr. Sheikh Amin Bonsu, national Chairman of Muslim Missions of Ghana who joined the minister with a host of many others commended the minister, the IGP, the media, etc for their swift intervention into the matter. According to him, the swift intervention has quickly brought everything to normalcy.





Dr. Sheikh Amin Bonsu, national Chairman of Muslim Missions of Ghana



According to him, members of the association upon hearing the news prayed to ensure no child brings any bad news to the school, and truly, he was satisfied to see that everything had been normal.



He advised students to always ensure that the good behaviour the school is known for, is maintained. He also pleaded with the authorities to always be proactive on issues, get them addressed, and stop waiting until danger erupts.



He also mentioned that apart from the Islamic SHS which was demonstrating a redress to their issue, there were equally other schools that faced the same challenges.



He once again pleaded with the minister that the school needed an assembly hall which needs to be addressed as soon as possible.



Sheikh Amin Bonsu commended the IGP for single-handedly sponsoring a temporary speed ramp on the road and however called on the city authorities to immediately address the situation.



He, however, condemned the brutality of the police adding that using guns at this stage was very unfortunate.



"It could be that the students had erred, but the firing of guns at this stage where the students had entered the school after the police order was very unfortunate," he said.



He commended the IGP for acting swiftly and finally appealed to the police to as a matter of urgency make sure the few personnel who have been tarnishing the image of the service are taken out of the system.