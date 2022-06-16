Islamic SHS Demo: All 39 student-victims discharged from hospital

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

All students admitted to hospitals following Monday’s clash between protesting students of Islamic Senior High School and the Police in Kumasi have been discharged.



22 of them were treated and discharged on Monday while the remaining 17 students were equally discharged on Tuesday and have reunited with their colleagues on campus.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah disclosed this when he addressed the students.



He reiterated the earlier assurance given by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Akuffo Dampare that the speed ramps will be constructed on the roads.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Madam Mary Afriyie commended the student for their cooperation after the unfortunate incident.



Background



The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander has been removed from his position while two other senior officers have also been interdicted following initial police probe into the chaos at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi on Monday.



A police statement said the conduct of officers who responded to the protest by the students fell short of the professional police conduct on crowd control.



About twenty students were hospitalised after police fired pepper spray and warning shorts to disperse the crowd of students who had blocked the road during the protest.



Students and Police officers who were injured in the process have been treated and discharged.



Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi that his outfit will do all it can to protect them.



“Each and every one of you has been brought to this world to achieve a particular purpose for which no other person can accomplish it. Therefore we have a responsibility to ensure that all of you are safe and live to your full potential so as for you to be able to distinguish yourself and your God giving destiny for this generation and general unborn.



“Therefore, anything that will take you out of this world before the accomplishment of your destiny is something that is ungodly and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that it doesn’t happen,” Dr. Dampare assured the students.