Islamic Girls’ SHS students clash with police over arrest of some teachers, mates

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Students of Wa Islamic Girls Senior High School in the Upper West Region on Monday besieged the premises of the Regional Police headquarters, demanding the release of some three teachers and four students.



The staff and students were arrested earlier in the day, Monday, June 21, following a complaint lodged by a man who was arrested by the school and handed over to police for allegedly robbing and attempting to rape students.



The man, whose name was only given as Sharon, was arrested at school’s campus and immediately handed to the Wa police.



He was tied with a rope on his two legs before the police arrived and took him away.



But he was later granted bail and, consequently, filed a complaint against some teachers and students of the school for assault during the time of his arrest.



Three teachers and four students were then arrested for investigation.



This compelled the entire student body to besiege the Upper West Regional Police Command headquarters to demand release of both teachers and students.



They chanted words like ‘We want justice’ to solidarise with their teachers and mates until they were released.



The police said they are investigating the matter.



It will be recalled that in 2013, some students of the then Wa Islamic Senior High school were arrested by the police for assaulting this same man for allegedly terrorising students.



Wa Islamic Girls SHS came to occupy the facilities of the Wa Islamic SHS with completely different students and staff and yet activities of the said man has resurfaced.



The school since establishment has not been fenced and residents have encroached parts of its lands.



This had compelled the then Wa Islamic SHS, which was a mixed school, to relocate for the new all-girls school to be established to support girl-child education.



But lack of a fence in the school is becoming a cause for worry for both teachers and students.



And parents, too, are worried about the development in the school.



Meanwhile, TV3’s cameraman was assaulted by the police officers for taking pictures around the police station during the students demonstration.



The issue has since been reported to the police for investigation.