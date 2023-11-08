Ishmael Yamson censures Akufo-Addo over comment on Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Ishmael Yamson has expressed disappointment with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to the fight against corruption.



Speaking on Joy News on November 7, 2023, Dr. Yamson, criticized the president's comment in the wake of former Minister for Sanitation Cecilia Dapaah resignation triggered by news of theft of huge sums of monies from her residence.



He rated President Akufo-Addo's fight against corruption four out of ten and berated him for not taking firmer action against corruption during his tenure.



"My greatest disappointment was when recently we had a case about a Minister who had so much money in her home, and the President said he hoped her integrity would be proven in the end. Why would the President even get involved in this when there are state agencies handling the matter?



"If you are our leader and you say you trust the person, how do you expect the people following you to go and say the person cannot be trusted? I don't think he [President Akufo-Addo] has been able to stamp out corruption in this country,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



The controversy surrounding Cecilia Dapaah began when she reported to the police that her housemaid and an accomplice had stolen a substantial amount of foreign and local currencies from her home.



This revelation raised eyebrows about how the Minister could have amassed such significant sums of money at her residence.



Despite mounting calls for her dismissal, President Akufo-Addo did not take immediate action. However, under increasing public pressure, Cecilia Dapaah eventually resigned from her position.



In response to her resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the Minister's integrity, effectively exonerating her of any wrongdoing.



"I am confident, like you, that at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavors," President Akufo-Addo stated in his acceptance letter.



