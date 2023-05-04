'Isaac, you will die': Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 May 2023

A man, identified only as Isaac, who allegedly killed his wife at Nungua, a suburb of Accra, made his first appearance before a court in Kpeshie on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.



Family and friends of the deceased who was hacked to death for allegedly demanding a divorce from the serially abusive husband thronged the courts.



Many of them seething with anger, others raining curses on the accused whiles shedding tears when the accused was being escorted out of the premises after the hearing.



According to a report by Accra-based UTV sighted by GhanaWeb, some of the acquaintances attempt to manhandle the accused who has a bandaged head and is wearing a black face mask.



He is handcuffed with both hands at his back as the police shepherd him and another person into a vehicle that speeds from the premises as irate onlookers point fingers at him, some attempting to hit the car.



The report of his deadly attack on the deceased was reported earlier this week.



According to a witness to the marriage, the deceased serially begged to return to her matrimonial home whenever the husband’s actions caused her to leave.



“I was the linguist at their marriage and I have known all the issues that plagued their union,” the witness told reporters stressing that it was unfortunate the role that some clergymen played in begging her each time to return to the abusive husband.



Relatives and friends were gathered at the lady’s home in Nungua wailing over her loss.



Pastor Boafo of Calvary Baptist speaking at the home lamented the death and the circumstances leading to it before calling on government to ensure that justice is served.



“Things are getting worse. The nation must speak. Young people have been left to be committing crime. I beg the nation not to coverup the issues.



“He committed the crime in front of people I know personally, this is not heresy. We beg the government to take action and deliver justice.”



According to some accounts, he killed the wife and committed suicide over her insistence on proceeding with a divorce.





Nungua: Sad Scene as man who allegedly killed his wife, and inflicted cutlass wounds on father-in-law makes first appearance in court#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/xl3xhVAaQJ — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) May 3, 2023

