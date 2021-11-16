Isaac Owusu Bempah, three others served witness statements

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries and some three other persons from his church, who allegedly assaulted police officers have been served with witness statements.



Owusu Bempah and the three others were arrested by the police on Sunday September 12, this year for attacking some police officers at his church premises.



Owusu Bempah's accomplices are: Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum.



Two other suspects are said to be on the run.



The accused persons are being held for creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.



They have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and assaulting police personnel and on bail.



When the matter was called before the Court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Torsu, Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpertey, informed the Court that the accused persons had been served with witness statements.



Today was set for Case Management Conference.



The matter has been adjourned to November 29, this year.