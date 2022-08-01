Is your power to act with impunity worth the damage to public trust? - Law students quiz GLC

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

The National Association of Law Students (NALS) has expressed great worry over recent developments by the Chairman of the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council (GLC) with respect to the arrangement/procedure for admission to the Professional Law Course of the Ghana School of Law for the 2022/2023 academic year.



According to the new arrangement issued on July 8, 2022, all LL.B holders looking to gain admission to the school will be asked to take an exam without knowing what the minimum threshold to pass the exam is.



Additionally, all such applicants will not be allowed to seek a review of their scripts even if any of them believe they answered the questions satisfactorily and there has been a mistake.



In a statement from NALS, it expressed its disappointment with such a decision, stressing that it wonders why the leadership would decide to toe such a line and expect people to still trust the very process they are building.



“If we go to court to seek redress and judgment is granted in our favour, the General Legal Council will not comply. There has to be a point where policymakers look in a mirror and ask themselves, if the unfettered power to act with impunity is worth all the damage they are doing to public trust in the systems that they themselves have put in place to ensure fairness,” the statement said in part.



NALS has therefore stated that it would not be cowed into going by these new arrangements because “all lawful options remain open to NALS.



"Furthermore, as a public interest matter, all stakeholders have to be worried about, and take steps against, the admission process opacity and its annual agitations and public discomfort after published results.”



