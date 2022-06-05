Is this your apology? - NPP MP fires Oliver Baker-Vormawor, other conveners of #FixtheCountry

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Collins Adomako Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, has rubbished the apology by the conveners of the FixtheCountry Movement regarding their withheld June 4th demonstration.



The Conveners comprising broadcasters; Captain Smart, Okatakyie Afrifa and the FixtheCountry activist, Oliver Baker-Vormawor, have come under intense bashing from the public following their letter to the Police for permission to embark on demonstration wielding guns and be alloted a slot on GTV to address the nation.



Although they claim their demands are a part of their advocacy to fix the country, their approach is however seen to reek of insurgence, as a result, they have been restricted from embarking on the demonstration.



Following the public outburst against their letter, the conveners have released an apology letter in which they explain why they made the demands.



Portions of the letter read; "The notification of the demonstration made reference to private security arrangements to protect demonstrators. We also informed the Police that we will ensure that any weapons held by the private security company or other demonstrators will be legally registered under the relevant law.



"In our attempt to strategically highlight policing brutality and other problematic crowd control tactics, we chose an advocacy approach that made some people uncomfortable. For that, we unreservedly apologize to the public, especially our supporters. We wish to reiterate that #Fixthecountry is a movement committed to peaceful democratic accountability."



They added; “In this moment of clarity, we wish to recommit to actively ensuring that our activities and all attendees will be kept safe. We also recommit to continue fighting for victims of Police brutality who we intend to keep at the centre of our work.”



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Collins Adomako Mensah questioned the motives of the conveners.



He sought to find out how they intended to ensure all weapons to the demonstration grounds were licenced and how they hoped to keep the people safe.



To him, the apology from the FixtheCountry is ridiculous.



"What's the meaning of this letter? Is this your apology? That when you wrote a letter to Ghana Police on 29th May and you will be going on demonstration on 4th June, how are you going to legally register the weapons of the demonstrators? Within four days or five days?" he questioned.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



