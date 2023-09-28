Is this the man we remained loyal to for the sake of the NPP? – NR Alan Supporters

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supporters of Alan Kyerematen in the Northern Region have voiced their profound disappointment in the former NPP presidential candidate, considering his recent withdrawal from the race a significant betrayal.



Speaking to journalists in Tamale, these ardent Alan supporters revealed their long-standing belief in his leadership within the party, spanning a remarkable 17-year period.



They expressed their dedication to his campaigns and their faith in his potential to lead the NPP, particularly in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The supporters conveyed their dismay at Mr. Kyerematen's abrupt decision to exit the race, especially after the Special Delegates’ Conference.



They underscored that this unexpected move had imposed undue hardship on them, as they had steadfastly believed in his candidacy and had perceived widespread grassroots support.



They questioned the rationale behind his departure during such a crucial juncture.



"We can only describe this action as 'cowardly' and a betrayal of his loyal supporters," they remarked.



They further emphasized the democratic nature of the New Patriotic Party and the right of all members to support their chosen candidate during internal elections.



Their support for Alan Kyerematen was rooted in his long-standing NPP membership, viewing him as one of the party's foundational members capable of upholding its principles and traditions.



Mr. Chabile Moses Moye, a prominent member of Alan Kyerematen’s supporters in the Northern Region, recalled that during their campaigns, they vigorously defended Alan's loyalty to the party and dismissed claims that he would resign if not victorious.



He remarked, "We now find ourselves faced with the stark reality of his resignation. Is this the man we remained loyal to for the sake of the NPP? We want to make it clear that our support for Alan was contingent on his NPP affiliation. We will not betray our party for any individual, not even the President of the Republic. If we identify issues within our party, we believe in staying, working together to resolve differences, and moving forward in unity."



Moye reminded Alan Kyerematen that he had previously suggested that certain policies and decisions were mishandled and would seek to review them if elected.



He pointed out that Kyerematen had been a part of the cabinet as a minister when those decisions were made and could not now attempt to mislead them just because he had chosen an independent path.



"We cannot allow one individual to undermine our party and jeopardize our chances of achieving victory in 2024. We want to emphasize that we stand firmly with our party and will work tirelessly to unite our members within the NPP," Mr. Moye concluded.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











NAY/BOG



