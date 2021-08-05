Is this all you could offer? – NPP MP tackles #FixTheCountry protestors

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Eugene Boakye Antwi raised a number of issues with the protest



•He accused the protestors of breaching COVID-19 protocols



•He also asked them to take responsibility in some of the issues in the country



Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency has sought to belittle the concerns raised by #FixTheCountry protestors who took to the streets of Accra on Wednesday, August 5, 2021, to register their grievance over the misgovernance of the country.



Boakye Antwi noted on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program that the demonstrators, some of whom Metro TV spoke to during the protest did not give cogent reasons for why they poured on the streets.



Reacting to some of the concerns raised by protestors, Boakye Antwi chided them for their actions and also described the protest as ‘anti-government.



He reminded the protestors that no one in government is unaware of the challenges facing the country and that they are doing their best to resolve the issues.



“I’m a very sad person, sitting here. So this is all they have to offer. Anti-government sentiments. In Akan we say ‘asempa ye tia’. I don’t think President Akufo-Addo sits at the Jubilee House and thinks that everything that has been going on well since he became president. Nobody thinks like that. It works in progress,” he said.



Eugene Boakye Antwi, whose party officials came under heavy criticism for breaching coronavirus at the funeral of their late General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie raised concerns with the non-adherence to the coronavirus protocols during the protest.



He questioned if the demonstrators thought about the third wave which is currently being experienced in the country.



‘My other concern is that the Covid-19 protocols have been breached to the extreme because almost everybody who spoke there didn’t have a mask on. So are we looking at a spike in the numbers? Hospitalization rates going up and what have you? These are all matters that have to engage us,” he said.



The lawmaker then activated #FixYourSelf mode jogging the minds of the demonstrators to the fact that they also have a role to play in developing the country.



He criticized Ghanaians for not upholding certain principles which they expect politicians to follow.



“Politicians are Ghanaians too so we look at our upbringing before coming into power so they shouldn’t see politicians as a different breed from mass to come and occupy positions in the country. Sometimes they must also look at themselves. The lawlessness, disregard for rule of law, indiscipline in our country are all matters that ought to be looked at,” he said.



