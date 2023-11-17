Is the govt going to appoint a bishop for the National Cathedral? – Rev Opuni Frimpong asks

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

A former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has raised questions concerning the leadership of the National Cathedral of Ghana, should it be completed.



According to him, in other countries like Nigeria, which has national cathedrals, the church chooses the head of the cathedral, i.e., the bishop, because they constructed the cathedral with their funds with support from the government.



He asked whether the Government of Ghana is going to appoint a bishop of the National Cathedral of Ghana and pay the staff of the cathedral since it is leading its construction, mynewsgh.com reports.



“The Cathedral will have to get its own Bishop. Nigeria has a similar project that is controlled by the Church even though the government supported the building of the facility. The Churches pay the Bishop.



"For ours when the project is done, will the bishop be appointed by the government and be paid with taxpayers’ money or the churches will have to choose the Bishop and pay them?” he is quoted to have asked.



The pastor said that the question of the leadership of the cathedral if it is completed has been asked several times but the government has not given any response.



He added that there are other important questions that the Christian community in Ghana should asked but it did not because of the excitement over the construction of the cathedral.



“At the beginning of the project, we were told the Churches were building the National Cathedral with the support of the government. But now it looks like the project belongs to the government and the churches are supporting it. We need to know if the churches will have control or if they will belong to the government.



“There are a number of pressing questions but because we were overly excited by the project, we did not take time to scrutinize and ask the needed questions. We took it with joy and failed to ask the relevant questions,” he said.



He added that the cathedral project should not be a project of one government because it transcends governments.



