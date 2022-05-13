Is the gold for your mother? - Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi, has threatened to pick a bone with the Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over comments made about him by the latter’s aide.



Following the NPP’s relatively poor performance in the 2020 general elections, an aide to the MP for Suame, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye blamed Chairman Wontumi for the woes of the party citing his wanton display of wealth at the least opportunity.



Chairman Wontumi who is a known mining guru, before the 2020 elections went on his Wontumi Radio to display several gold bars.



But according to Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, Chairman Wontumi’s display of wealth in public angered electorates including members of the NPP and floating voters causing a voter apathy against the NPP.



Several months after the MP’s aide accused him of almost causing the party defeat, Chairman Wontumi has responded to Ofosu Boakye amidst threats to his boss.



According to a furious Wontumi, he is a self-made business person who will not allow his success to be downplayed.



“You should be very careful because people like us you know the work we used to do. We were sleeping in the bush. I did not make my money from home. The other day they say Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s special assistant said I was displaying gold. Is it for your mother? Is it for your father? It is mine, it is my bona fide property,” he fumed on Wontumi Radio.



In a direct threat issued to the Majority Leader of Parliament, Chairman Wontumi asked Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to come out and explain the utterance of his aide or risk incurring his wrath.



“At the right time, I have called Majority Leader twice, if he does not answer me from tomorrow, I will answer him. I have called the Majority Leader twice as a chairman, if he does not explain or speak about it I will tell of everything that happened in Suame. I will speak of everything that happened at Suame,” he threatened.



Meanwhile the NPP is preparing to elect executives at the regional level. Chairman Wontumi who has won the Ashanti Regional chairmanship twice is up for a fierce contest to retain his seat.



He is being contested by Asare Bediako who stepped down for Wontumi to contest unopposed in the previous election.



