Is the Jubilee House now an SHS entertainment hall? – Sammy Gyamfi wades into Meek Mill saga

General News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds that the shooting of portions of a music video by American rapper Meek Mill at the Jubilee House is a manifestation of a breakdown in leadership at the presidency.



He is alarmed by what he views as the lack of leadership displayed by the president in the ongoing saga.



Sammy Gyamfi described the actions of Meek Mill as disgraceful and shameful and a desecration of the seat of governance.



He is mystified that the doors of a place of such significant value to the country would be opened to the American rapper for such content to be created.



He believes that the incident is a reflection of the widespread nepotism in the government, citing the president's admission that Meek Mill was allowed to visit the presidency because of his daughter.



“It’s shame that we sat down as a country and allowed this disgusting thing to happen at the seat of presidency. It is difficult to brag as a Ghanaian because of some of these things. We allowed this concert at the seat of our sovereignty. Is Jubilee House now the entertainment hall of a secondary school? Is Jubilee House now a recording studio?



“The problem we have now is leadership paralysis. We have leaders who are careless and reckless. Leaders with no sense of decency. How do you allow this to happen at the seat of government. This is where major governmental issues are handled. How you dress to meet a person shows the respect you have for the person so for someone to dress like that meeting our president, tells you a lot.



“What wrong have Ghanaians done to President Akufo-Addo? Because of the widespread nepotism in his government, his daughter can bring in anyone and mess around in his office. We have turned the presidency into a playground. Which country allowed an American rapper to shoot a video clip at the presidency? What saddens me most is that he used the lectern for the president,” he said on Asempa FM.



Meek Mill has meanwhile apologised for the video which he says was taken on the blindside of authorities at Jubilee House. He took to Twitter with an apology, writing: “To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here.”



