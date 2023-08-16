‘Is the BoG HQ more important than Suame Interchange?’ – Kwame Agbodza to Majority Leader

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has slammed the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for defending the construction of the new Bank of Ghana headquarters, estimated to cost $250m, despite public outcry over the project.



According to him, there is public outrage in Kumasi because the Suame Interchange project has been stalled for some time now and needs to be given much attention.



Kwame Agbodza believes Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu should focus on developmental projects, especially ensuring the completion of the Suame Interchange in the Ashanti Region.



In a tweet on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Member of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, who is also the Minority Chief Whip, fumed about the neglect of projects in the Ashanti Region.



“Hon Majority leader must state his priorities clearly. Is the BoG HQ more important than the Suame interchange? Residents of Kumasi are still very angry because the €135m Suame Interchange Project has been abandoned. Yet the Majority Leader is defending the construction of a $250m BoG HQ?” he wrote on his Twitter page.



Meanwhile, physical works on the Suame Interchange project in the Ashanti Region are expected to commence in August 2023, as designs for the project are ready.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the Urban Roads Department, Francis Gabrah, noted that although the physical works on the project have not yet started, the project campsite is nearing completion, and that work could even begin before August.



It is yet to be seen when works on the Suame Interchange project will begin.



Hon Majority leader must state his priorities clearly. Is the BoG HQ more important than Suame interchange? — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) August 15, 2023

