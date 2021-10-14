Is it not time to open our land borders? - Gabby asks

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Since Ghana recorded its first case of coronavirus, land borders were closed and to date, the situation remains the same.



There have been several calls and agitations from traders, border town neighbours and some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the government to as a matter of urgency reopen the land borders.



The latest to join in the call is the cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko wondered if the time is not ripe for the governing New Patriotic Party to reopen the land borders and beaches.



In his view, the land borders should be reopened but Ghanaians and other key stakeholders need to be cautious.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he said life still goes on despite the outbreak of coronavirus.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said, "Is it not time to reopen our land borders and beaches, but without letting our guard down? If COVID-19 is now the norm then life must go on but with care."



Meanwhile, Ghana continues to receive vaccines from some countries to aid the fight against the pandemic.



On September 14, 2021, Ghana received 98,400 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the government of Norway through the COVAX facility.



Early this month, Ghana took delivery of more than 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines from the US government. The Pfizer vaccine came with 222,000 vials.



The delivery brings the total of United States donated vaccines to more than 2.5 million doses.



