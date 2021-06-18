Is he the new IGP of Heaven? - Adam Bonaa insists IGP must resign

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Security Analyst, Adam Bona is insisting that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh must with immediate effect resign from his post.



He claims the security capo has been a failure and must be replaced for a more competent person who is willing to fight crime in the country.



His call follows the IGP’s comment that despite the high rise of crime in the country, citizens should be modest in their expectations from the police.



“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” he said.



His comment has received a lot of backlash from the public, however, Adam Bona has described the comment as “unfortunate”.



“Is he the new IGP of heaven or he works in heaven?” he questioned.



