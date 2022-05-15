Is hardship the change you promised Ghanaians? – Yvonne Nelson asks Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson has bemoaned the hardship imposed on Ghanaians by the Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to the actress, people fight while aboard public transport, popularly called ‘trotro’ over increased transport fares and the high cost of living across the country.



The actress, in a tweet on Friday, 13 May 2022, wondered if economic hardship was what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo meant by ‘change’ in the build up to the 2016 elections.



“The change you promised Ghanaians is HARDSHIP eeh?," the actress quizzed.



She added: “The fights I’m seeing this morning in trotros is alarming.”



