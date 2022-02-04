Is govt afraid borrowing from IMF will spoil its plan to buy a new jet? – Sulemana Braimah

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Will going to IMF stop govt from family and friend’s expenses? - Executive Director MFWA



Would going to IMF prove economy is in bad shape? – Braimah



Going to IMF will not solve Ghana’s problem – Ken Ofori Atta



The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has suggested that government is not willing to go to the IMF for a bailout because it fears the IMF will restrict its extravagant expenditures.



Sulemana Braimah further questioned whether the hesitance by leadership of the country to request for funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is because it may expose Ghana’s current economic situation.



“So why is the government afraid of going back to the IMF? The restrictions on how much they can blow on luxurious jets, on family and friends and other wasteful expenditures? The revelations of our true economic crisis? Or what?” he questioned.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, has time and again insisted that going to the IMF would have disastrous consequences on Ghana’s economy.



At a recent town hall meeting in Sekondi on February 2, 2022, Ofori-Atta said an IMF bailout is not the solution to Ghana’s economic challenge. He said the country must start doing this differently and learn to raise more money domestically.



Read full tweet from Sulemana Braimah below:



