‘Is clean campaign all about destroying the party?’ – Adomako Baafi asks Kennedy Agyapong

Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has urged Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful, to desist from his continuous criticisms of the government.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on October 27, 2023, Baafi pointed out that Kennedy Agyapong, is a board chairman in some government institutions and his repeated criticisms of the government raises questions about his role and responsibilities.



He emphasized that if Agyapong genuinely believed that the government's performance was subpar, he should consider stepping down from his board positions in these government entities.



"He is talking about a clean campaign, but is a clean campaign all about destroying the party? You are saying that the party lost in 2022, you are saying we are corrupt, things which are not necessary and unprintable, you are using against the party, yet this is the right time that the party needed him the most to talk about things that the party has done, which COVID-19 came to destroy.



“The government that you’re criticizing, the same government in which you hold the position of board chairman...why don't you resign? So, if you claim the government is bad and you have the solution, then you must first take the initiative… I am speaking with bitterness,” he said.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







