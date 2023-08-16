Irresponsible opposition – Prof Adei fires NDC over calls for BoG governor to go

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the National Development Planning Commission Prof. Stephen Adei has lashed out at the opposition National Democratic Congress bench in parliament.



According to him, NDC Minority are reckless and irresponsible for calling for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana governor, Dr. Ernest Addison.



Prof Adei was speaking to Beatrice Adu on TownHall Talk on Asaase 99.5 Accra on Friday (11 August) reviewed by MyNewsGh.com.



It will be recalled that at a press conference held under the banner of the NDC’s “Moment of Truth” series on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, accused Dr. Addison of overseeing the mismanagement of the Bank of Ghana, which allegedly led to a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion during the 2022 fiscal year.



The party’s response has been to threaten a march to the Bank of Ghana premises to forcibly remove Dr. Addison and his deputies if they do not voluntarily resign within the next 21 days.



“In this regard, we call for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies within 21 days from today,” Dr. Forson said.



“We are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the Central Bank and drive out the team of inept, callous and criminal mismanagers of the finances of this country and save the Bank of Ghana. The March to Ensure Accountability will begin in 21 days if the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not do the needful and pack bag and baggage out of that sacred institution that he has so desecrated. Dr Ernest Addisson Must Go! There has to be an end to impunity and it is NOW!”



Reckless and Irresponsible Opposition



Prof Stephen says the approach of the minority is unacceptable and must be condemned by all.



“First of all they don’t know what they are talking about…. If the BoG governor and the deputies resign today, the impact on us will be gargantuan.”he said.



He warned that there will be economic consequences if the Bank of Ghana boss leaves office.



“Do you know the impact on the depreciation of the currency and the total external confidence on our system? There are certain things you can say only in opposition. But this is irresponsible opposition…” he added.



“You can’t say I will sink the ship and take its planks to build my house. Ghanaians think that anything you will do to bring the government down is acceptable, this is one of the greatest menace to our development,” Prof Adei said.