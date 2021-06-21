Irresponsible fathers contributing to high crime rates - IGP

General News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Irresponsible parenting, particularly by fathers, contributes to the rising cases of crime in the country as children without the needed fatherly care and guidance, turn into deviants, asserts the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh.



The police chief added that children from broken homes often become victims who did not receive the requisite upbringing especially from their fathers, culminating in the social vices they eventually engage in.



These comments were contained in a speech read on his behalf by the Technical Director of the Ghana Police Service, COP Samuel Monney, during Wilmar Africa’s Fathers’ Day Awards Night and Dinner.



The IGP used the occasion to advise fathers not to shirk their roles in the lives of their children, reports citinewsroom.com.



“We need to nurture our children to be of good behaviour. Today, it is common to see fathers ignore their financial responsibilities. It is therefore not surprising that the attention given to Father’s Day is not as much as that of Mother’s Day.



“Most of the serious crimes that we witness today can be attributed to the increasing rate of broken homes. It is about time our Fathers become responsible, this way, a number of societal problems will be solved,” he added.



Also, the IGP, through COP Samuel Monney, gave assurances of the Ghana Police Service to deal with the country’s persistent robbery cases.



“We wish to assure all Ghanaians that concrete security strategies have been put in place to address the rising rate of crime, particularly armed robbery,” he said.



In the past week, two bullion vans have been attacked armed robbers at two different places: the first at Jamestown in Accra, leading to the killing of a police constable, and the other one near Gomoa Dominase in the Central region.