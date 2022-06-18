Irresponsible fathers cannot be celebrated on Father's Day - Rev. Asare Obeng

General News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

A preacher at the Light House Chapel International, Reverend Emmanuel Asare Obeng has opined that not all fathers deserve to be celebrated.



He said Fathers Day should be reserved for only responsible fathers and men who have contributed something meaningful to the lives of their children and others.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Rev Obeng explained that the responsibility of being a father is not an easy one but fathers must strive to be in the lives of their children.



According to Reverend Asare Obeng, there is joy in being a part of the lives of your children and other persons who need the love of a father figure.



He asked fathers who want to be recognised by their children to examine themselves and see whether they have performed any role in the lives of their children.



To those who have not been able to do so, he said “it is about time such fathers apologize to their children so they would be forgiven. If you are a father and you know you have not contributed anything meaningful to the lives of your children, then apologize to them and ask for forgiveness. This will make them forgive you. To be a responsible father is not an easy thing to do. But no matter the situation, do your best and always remember to be there for your children”.



He added that fathers have a major role in shaping, transforming, and caring for their children. And when that role is not performed, it leaves some vacuum in the lives of their children, and if care is not taken, it will lead to some form of hatred for the father,’ he added.