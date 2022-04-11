Irate youth attack court in Western Region: Four arrested, 22 others on the run

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: GNA

Four people have been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command in connection with attacks on the Nkroful Magistrate Court, Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters and the Ellembelle District Assembly.



The suspects; Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gorkeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, and Cosmos Gadekor were among a group of people who rioted at the District Magistrate Court, Nkroful on April 1, 2022, to demand the release of their colleagues who were standing trial at the Court.



The Police have identified twenty-two others, currently on the run and are pursuing them to be arrested and brought before the law.



A news brief from the Police said the group also attacked the Ellembelle District Assembly and threatened to assault the District Chief Executive.



It said the four suspects were among the group that also stormed the Esiama Police Station, vandalized rooms and caused damage to vehicles parked at the station, 2 buses and 1 Toyota Hilux Pickup.



The brief said whilst Police continued to count on the help and support of every well-meaning Ghanaian, they were also assuring them that they would not relent in their efforts to ensure that law and order prevailed in the society.