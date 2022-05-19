Irate residents set checkpoint ablaze after police shot female pillion rider

Regional News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some irate residents of Karimenga in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the Nakpanduri District in the North East Region, have set a police checkpoint ablaze.



The irate residents burnt down the checkpoint after police allegedly shot a female, who was riding a pillion on Tuesday, 17 May 2022.



According to residents, the female who was riding a pillion was shot by the Police at the checkpoint after the motorcyclist ignored a signal to stop.



The locals who were infuriated, by the action of the Police, marched to the checkpoint and set it ablaze.



The female, who was riding a pillion, sustained injuries on her behind.



She was rushed to the hospital, where, she is currently receiving treatment.