IoD-Ghana pays courtesy call on Education Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Advocacy Committee of the Institute of Directors Ghana (IoD-GH), has paid a courtesy call on Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education.



The visit was to congratulate him on his appointment as Minister of State and also present to him a draft charter bill for discussion and consideration.



Mr Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah, President of the Institute, said they were encouraged by the Minister’s willingness to dialogue with them.



He said the bill would promote standards and educate people in the area of leadership and corporate governance.



Mr Dogbegah said it would provide a legal framework to enforce ethics and discipline.



He said directors who were members of the Institute would naturally be able to go by established codes and subscribe to professional development.



The Minister expressed appreciation for the visit and lauded the Institute for the immense contribution it was making in the area of corporate governance practices and directorship.



“Thank you for bringing this up! What you are doing is very much needed. Your organization is very relevant to the needs of this country to even create more directors to change the history of this country,” he said.



The Minister assured them that he would look through the draft bill, seek the necessary advice and get back to them.



Institute of Directors Ghana is a professional organisation committed to the professional practice of Corporate Directorship.



Its purpose is to champion director professionalism and development through good corporate governance for the benefit of organisations, stakeholders and Ghana’s prosperity.



They are committed to recognising and unlocking member potential through the provision of world-class learning opportunities, knowledge sharing, networking, mentorship and promotion of world-class standards in Corporate Governance.



The initiative to establish the Institute started in June 1998 by the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Commonwealth Association for Corporate Governance and the State Enterprises Commission of Ghana.



After 20 years of operations under the Company’s Code, the Institute is now registered as a Professional Body under the Professional Bodies Registration Act 1973 (NRCD 143) with registration number: PB-71, effective 31st August, 2020.