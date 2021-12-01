Involve men in fighting gender-based violence - Activist

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mrs Lauretta Aryeetey, President of Zonta Club of Accra Metropolitan, has called for the inclusion of men in efforts to curb violence against women and children.



She said: “This gender-based violence is a ‘men issue’, so, if we get the men to understand it, they can even drive it better than us.”



“When they understand that this is what we go through and they collaborate with us, they can talk to other men,” she added.



Mrs Aryeetey said when the Club donated phonic books to Amrahia AdMA Basic School.



The Club donated 50 Jolly phonic books each to kindergarten pupils of Amrahia AdMA Basic School and Bethel Basic School both in the Adenta Municipal Assembly (AdMA).



She said the donation formed part of the Club’s support for the education sector and development of children in the country.



She added that it was also in commemoration of the 16 days activism and campaign against the abuse of women and children, which started on November 24, 2021.



Mrs Aryeetey encouraged the school children to report any suspicious acts of abuse towards them to their parents and teachers.



She said the advocacy on gender-based violence was yielding some positive results but needed the concerted efforts of all for the elimination of such acts.



Mrs Doris Kwapong, Assistant Headmistress of Amrahia AdMA Basic School, on behalf of teachers and parents, expressed appreciation to the Club.



She said the phonic books would help the pupils in learning the pronunciation of words and in reading.



“The phonic book contains alphabets and words and how they are pronounced. This would help the pupil to be able to read and write at this lower stage before they get to upper primary,” she said.