Invitation to King Charles’ coronation a testament of your greatness – Mahama to Otumfuo

Former president John Dramani Mahama has spoken highly of Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, stressing his international stature and greatness.



Speaking through a linguist at the last Akwasaidae a week ago, Mahama referenced Otumfuo’s invitation to be part of the coronation of new King of England as a testament of the monarch’s greatness.



“He (Mahama) knows of your greatness. To the extent that the King of England has invited you to his coronation. People may not know but he knows of your greatness,” the linguist said as Mahama stood with his head slightly bowed for most of the time.



“He prays that God will take and bring you back safely and that you continue your progressive steps for Ghana and Asanteman.



“He came to wish you well and celebrate Akwasidae with you and seek God’s strength for you and that you forever live with them forever,” the linguist added.



Mahama’s gifts including schnapps and Red Label liquor is announced before he is led to shake hands with the Otumfuo who is seated in state with his full retinue.



It was the third Akwasidae of the year 2023 and the final one before Otumfuo left for Britain.







The Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia are currently in the United Kingdom where they are special guests of the new King of England, King Charles III.



They left Kumasi on May 4 and arrived in the UK on the 5th before being hosted by the incoming King at the Buckingham Palace.



The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6. Charles III succeeds his mother Elizabeth II who died months back.



