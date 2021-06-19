Investment in sanitation and hygiene critical for disease prevention

Health News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Stella Kumedzro, Volta Regional Environmental Health Officer (REHO), has emphasised the need for more resources to be committed to addressing sanitation challenges in the country to forestall the outbreak of diseases.



She said investing in sanitation and hygiene was critical to preventing outbreaks and making sure that the country did not lose its human resources.



Madam Kumedzro said this in a speech read on her behalf by Mr Festus Joy Tagbodza at a stakeholders' forum to assess the implementation of Urine Divert Dry Toilet in Ho.



The forum forms part of the Municipal Assembly's Dry Toilet project, aimed at promoting the use of Urine Divert Dry Toilet (UDDT) for a sustainable environment.



The project started in 2015 with funding support from Global Dry Toilet Association, Finland.



Madam Kumedzro described investment in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as a "no-regrets" investment that supported human rights and saved lives.



She said the country was lagging in sanitation and "we are alarmingly off-track to deliver on our commitment to Sustainable Development Goal Six (6) for water and sanitation, thus the need for urgent action to tackle the situation.”



To achieve the 2030 goals, the rate of progress for sanitation needs to quadruple, she said and called for collaborative efforts from stakeholders to deal with the poor sanitation situation in the country.



Madam Kumedzro said a clean, safe and pleasant environment assisted in promoting the social, economic and physical well-being of all, urging the citizens to support them to deliver on their mandate.



She said her outfit would continue to take necessary actions to remedy and prevent sanitary and environmental factors that might constitute a potential hazard and cause health problems to the current and future generations.



Madam Kumedzro entreated everyone to commit to the fight against poor sanitation and endeavour to have improved sanitary facilities at home to help safeguard the environment and ensure sustainable sanitation.



She said environmental health involved several activities, including construction and maintenance of sanitary facilities, provision of sanitary tools, provision of sanitary services, public education, community and individual action regulation and legislation.