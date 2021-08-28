Investigations underway into alleged police misconduct at Begoro

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service Administration has directed the Eastern Regional Police Command to investigate some personnel of the Begoro District Police Command for alleged gross misconduct.



A statement issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Police Public Affairs said the directive followed the interception of an audio recording involving some personnel of Command who allegedly misconducted themselves.



It said that any of the personnel found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly.