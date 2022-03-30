Investigations into accidental courtroom shooting concluded – Prisons PRO

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Prisons Service has said the investigations team tasked to investigate the circumstances leading to an accidental discharge of a gun by an officer in open court has concluded their investigation.



On February 23, 2022, there was an accidental discharge of a gun which left the said prison officer wounded in the foot.



The incident also led to the immediate suspension of court sitting of the Criminal Court (5) presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



The officer was part of the team of prison officers who brought some four persons standing trial for unlawful kidnapping of Canadian ladies.



He was then rushed to the Judicial Service clinic at the Law Court Complex to receive treatment and later transferred to Police Hospital for further treatment.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHOne TV, Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) Courage Atsem, the Public Relations Officer of the Prisons Service said investigations have been concluded.



According to him, the report has been submitted to the Prisons Service administration for studying.



He also revealed that the officer in question who is “doing well, is yet to report to work.”



“The investigation team has finished its work. The report has been submitted to the prisons administration. So the prisons administration is studying the report and at the right time we will come out with the outcome. The officer is doing well. He has not reported back to work. He is recovering steadily.