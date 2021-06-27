Investigations into Saglemi Housing project complete – Housing Minister

General News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

• Investigations into the Saglemi Housing project has been completed



•It was conducted by the Police CID who have tabled a report before the Office of the Attorney General who is studying it



• The Saglemi Housing project has been abandoned for years



Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has disclosed investigations into the cost and deficiencies of the controversial Saglemi Housing project has been completed.



According to him, a report of the investigations conducted by the Police Criminal Investigation Department has been tabled before the Office of the Attorney General.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Sunday, June 27, 2021, Asenso-Boakye said “investigations into the Saglemi Housing project has been completed by the Police CID and a report is currently before the Attorney General’s office which is studying the report.”



The Saglemi Housing project which started under the erstwhile John Mahama administration was initially planned to deliver 5,000 housing units. However, the scope of works was revised, which later become a subject for police investigation.



Already, out of the current 1,502 units of the housing project, contractors have since completed 1,389 pending the installation of utilities.



Ghana’s housing deficit currently stands at around 2 million units with real estate prices also shooting above the roof and some even quoted in foreign currency.



This means Ghana would not be close to its housing deficit if such projects like Saglemi Housing are not completed and delivered for occupancy.