Investigation launched into death of Cossy Hill Hotel CEO in Jirapa

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the untimely death of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel located in Jirapa, Upper West Region.



Eric Johnson's body was discovered on February 11, 2024, lying in a pool of blood within one of the hotel's rooms, prompting immediate attention from law enforcement authorities.



The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has already visited the hotel to gather evidence and assess the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.



In connection with the ongoing investigation, one individual has been detained to aid in the inquiry process.



To ensure a thorough and expeditious investigation, the Inspector-General of Police has taken proactive measures by deploying a specialized team of investigators and experts, under the leadership of the Director-General/CID, to collaborate closely with the Upper West Regional Police Command.



