Investigation, arrest and prosecution vital to healing wounds of electoral violence – IDEG

Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG)

Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police to investigate, arrest and prosecute persons whose action led to violence in the just ended 2020 elections.



According to him, the move would be vital towards healing the wounds of persons affected by electoral violence that marred some polling stations across the country.



Addressing journalists at a joint IDEG-Civic Forum Initiative briefing in Accra on Wednesday, Dr Akwetey said, “We wish to call on the IGP and his colleagues on the National Election Security Task Force to work very hard to bring those culprits to book”.



“Investigations, arrest, and prosecution resulting in the punishment given out by the court would be vital to healing the wounds and would also make us believe strongly in the Vigilantism Related Offences Act. We think that it is time for the Police to show greater efficacy in bringing the perpetrators of such acts to book”



Over the course of the December 7 general elections, some pockets of violence were recorded in some parts of the country.



A case in point was the shooting and killing of five persons in the Techiman South Constituency.

