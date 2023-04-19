Investigate ‘toilet dormitory’ saga at GHANASCO – Democratic Forum petitions CHRAJ

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has been petitioned to investigate the conversion of toilet cubicles into dormitories at the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO), a second-cycle institution in the Northern Region.



The Democratic Forum (DF), an NGO based in Accra which is leading the charge sent the document to the government agency on Monday (17 April).



There was a growing public uproar after some students at the Tamale-based school were captured in a viral video using toilet cubicles as dormitories. The Ghana Education Service (GES) has since interdicted the headmaster of the school to make way for thorough investigations into the incident.



In his petition, however, the Executive Director of DF, Dr Frank Amoakohene said the situation was “inhumane” and “degrading” and poses a serious health risk to the students in that school.



“We, therefore, call on the Commission to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this matter to ensure that those found responsible for this gross breach of the rights of the students are held accountable”, portions of the petition read.



The group also wants the Commission to “take immediate steps to ensure that the affected students are provided with adequate and suitable accommodation to enable them to undertake their studies in a serene environment”.



Meanwhile, the GES is expected to make its findings on the matter available in the next two weeks.



