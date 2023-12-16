Investigate person behind 'The New Force' billboards – Sam George tells GRA

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate the person funding the erection of billboards advertising the Third Force Movement which are dotted all over the country.



Unusual billboards with the hashtag “TheNewForce” and a masked figure have appeared throughout Ghana, raising questions about a possible presidential run before the general elections of 2024.



The hashtag “TheNewForce” and a masked guy have appeared on mysterious billboards around Ghana, causing social media to go crazy. The billboards have sparked public interest and conjecture because they contain statements that appear to allude to a prospective presidential bid.



Given that the NDC and NPP have historically alternated in holding the president of Ghana, these billboards raise the prospect of a new political player entering the race.



However, commenting on the issue in an interview on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Sam George said the GRA must investigate and find out if the person behind the billboards has duly filed his or her taxes.



“Somebody has money that maybe the GRA should be investigating. Who is doing that (paying for huge billboards). The GRA should investigate the person who is putting up those billboards. How did he pay for it? If he shows that he or she paid for it, the GRA should see what their tax filings have been for the year.”



The lawmaker further slammed the Third Force which he described as fraud for using a Belgian as the face of the movement when there are equally qualified Ghanaian youth.



“You want to be the third force in Ghana and the face of your movement is a Belgian who used forged documents to come to Ghana, are you serious? It means that from the get-go, the whole Third Force movement is a fraud, it is a publicity stunt and we should throw it away. If we get a proper third force that is a proper conversation we should have but not this publicity stunt.



“People should not ride on the desperation of young people of our country to become worse. We want a third force which is credible. How can the face of the third force, a movement that should represent Ghanaian youth be a foreigner? Are we saying that of all the millions of Ghanaian youth in this country, none is eloquent enough to have been a PR person? That person does not believe in Ghanaians, whoever he or she is doesn’t believe in the efficacy and ability of Ghanaian youth. Anybody who doesn’t trust the Ghanaian youth should be seen as a joker.”