Investigate leakage of MMDCEs list, punish culprits – ChaLoG to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

President of the Chamber of Local Government (ChaLoG), Dr Richard Fiadomor, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investigate the leakage of the list of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) even before the official announcement by the Local Government Minister on Sunday, September 19.



Dr Fiadomor believed that the leakage of the list gave rise to some of the agitations seen in some parts of the country, including Chereponi and Odododiodo.



A list of the MMDCEs circulated on social media before the official announcement by the Local Government Minister Mr Dan Botwe.



Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 with Berla Mundi, Dr Fiadomor said, “Investigate whoever brought the report out because that may have fueled the pockets of violence.



“That is why we are seeing this spontaneous reaction. Under normal circumstances, the reaction should have come after the report has been made public.”



The National Security Coordinator, on Saturday, September 18, issued security alerts to all security councils across the nation ahead of the announcement of the list.



The alert, captured in the form of a memo, has the subject: ‘ANTICIPATING OF POSSIBLE VIOLENCE AHEAD OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF MMDCES’.



It was issued on Thursday, September 16, to chairs of regional security councils (REGSECs), municipal security councils (MUSECs) and district security councils (DISECs).



“There are indications of possible clashes ahead of the announcement of MMDCEs in parts of the country,” it stated.



“REGSEC, MUSEC and DISEC are hereby urged to be on high alert to pre-empt breach of peace in the respective areas.”



After announcing the list, the Local Government Minister, Mr Dan Botwe, has called for calm following the announcement of the list of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



He said the MMDCEs position is service to the nation; hence, persons whose preferred choices were not selected should not engage in disturbances.



“The whole idea is service to the nation. So far as I am concerned, and all well-meaning Ghanaians know, this is aspiring to serve our motherland. If [the] opportunity has not been given to you to serve, there cannot be any reason for disturbances.



“If truly you wanted to serve, then there is absolutely no basis for you to involve in disorderly conduct,” he said at a press conference in Accra while announcing the list.