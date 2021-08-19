Investigate conduct of Anglican priest - NYA to Police, GBA

Regional News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye , Contributor

The leadership of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has called for investigations into the conduct of a priest of the Anglican Church and a former lawyer and registrar of the St. Monica’s College of Education, Mampong who was captured on video kissing female students of the school.



The NYA through a news release signed by its Acting CEO, Nelson Owusu Ansah expressed satisfaction at disciplinary measures initiated by the school and church against the priest but called on the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to probe the conduct of the Priest and apply any necessary sanctions where appropriate.



Rev. B. Obeng Larbi was seen in a viral video kissing three female students of the College during church service on Sunday with the NYA’s call coming amid calls from many public and civil society organizations for the Chaplain’s head.



In the middle of the controversy, the priest has been relieved of his duties at the school with the Church also initiating internal investigations into the matter.



“The Authority…wishes to use this medium to call on the Ghana Police Service to as a matter of urgency conduct investigations into the matter to determine any civil or criminal infractions that could arise from the despicable act of the said priest, and apply sanctions where necessary,” the NYA said in its news release.



It implored the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) who are “rightful custodians of the law” to rebuke him as his actions have the potential of staining the Bar’s reputation.



“The Authority additionally implores the Ghana Bar Association of which the priest is reported to be a member to demonstrate good faith and live up to their billing as the rightful custodians of the law by reprimanding the said reverend,” it demanded, noting that the actions of the Chaplin “could possibly bring the noble legal profession into question.”



The Authority also commended the Internal Province of the Ghana Anglican Communion for their “swift and decisive action” in reproaching Rev. B. Obeng Larbi and described the action as “welcoming.”



The statement noted that the steps taken by the Church would encourage the NYA to continue its work with well-intentioned groups and individuals keen on supporting its cause.



“The Authority lauds the Anglican Communion for upholding the high moral standards that the church has come to be known for and more so pledges to continue work and to partner with all well-meaning individuals and institutions desirous of promoting the cause of youth development in Ghana,” it stated.



Full the full releasebelow:



